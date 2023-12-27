Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPSI. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPSI

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PPSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.53. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.