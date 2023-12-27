Pocket Network (POKT) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $151.80 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

