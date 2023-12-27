PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.91

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $74.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00174929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002287 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

