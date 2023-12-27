Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

