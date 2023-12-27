Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.26

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 12893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 54.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after buying an additional 376,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.