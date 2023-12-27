PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

