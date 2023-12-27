PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.