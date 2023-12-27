Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.50

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $219.68, with a volume of 4950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 245,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.