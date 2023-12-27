QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $47,203.55

QUASA (QUA) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 85.7% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $47,203.55 and $985.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.000589 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

