Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $147.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.05. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

