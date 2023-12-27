RDA Financial Network Buys Shares of 4,821 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

