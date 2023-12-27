RDA Financial Network Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.