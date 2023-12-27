RDA Financial Network Has $330,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $541.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

