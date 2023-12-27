RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.78. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

