RDA Financial Network Takes $204,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.