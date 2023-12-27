Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX):

12/26/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/22/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

12/12/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $332.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,045. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $318.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

