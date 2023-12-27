ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.29 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $38.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00177024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009214 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002290 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

