Renold (LON:RNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46), with a volume of 439621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Renold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.20.

About Renold

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

