Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.50

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 181352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

