Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 147,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,320,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

