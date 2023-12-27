RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

