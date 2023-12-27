Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.92 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

