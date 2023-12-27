Richard King Buys 2,506 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,959.48 ($5,031.11).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:OIT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159 ($2.02). 45,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,618. The company has a market cap of £185.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3,912.50 and a beta of 0.78. Odyssean Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.31.

