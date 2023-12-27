Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stake Boosted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Richardson Electronics worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

