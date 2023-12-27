Robert E. George Buys 14,493 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. George purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,000.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

