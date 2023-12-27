Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $50.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock valued at $677,083. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,017,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

