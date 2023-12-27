Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,389 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

RIVN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

