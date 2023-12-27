Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.75 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

