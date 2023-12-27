Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $219,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

NYSE SAP opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $160.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

