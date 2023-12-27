Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.65.

TFI International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. TFI International has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in TFI International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

