RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,413 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,822. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

