Safe Price Tops $2.20 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00146258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.33582813 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.