Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,741 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

