Sapphire Price Hits $0.0157 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $2,763.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.42 or 0.05343770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,592,046,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,417,391 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.