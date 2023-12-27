Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after buying an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

