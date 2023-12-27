Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 851,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

