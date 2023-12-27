Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,278 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHZ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

