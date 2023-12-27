Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

