Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,463 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock remained flat at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.