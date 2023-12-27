Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.