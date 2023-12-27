Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 4,144 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 113,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,540. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

View Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.