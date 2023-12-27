Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 4,455 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 3,362,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638,205. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

