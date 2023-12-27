Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,094. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

