Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,149 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 217,157 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

