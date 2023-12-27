Secure Asset Management LLC Has $28.97 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.07. 1,749,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,938. The company has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

