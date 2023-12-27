Secure Asset Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

DECK traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $684.62. 140,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,588. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $382.56 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.