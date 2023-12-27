Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. 459,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

