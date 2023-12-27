Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

