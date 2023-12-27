Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

