Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.50. 675,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.